Forsyth County approves $44.7 million bid for Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension

A long-awaited road project in South Forsyth took a step toward reality this week.

At a work session on Tuesday, Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a bid worth $44.7 million to G.P. Enterprises for the construction of the Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension project between Majors Road and McFarland Parkway.

“The quicker we can get this moving and get it finished, I think will be a great win for the infrastructure countywide,” said District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown, “so hopefully we can get this soon.”