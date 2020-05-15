Forsyth County approves $44.7 million bid for Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension

A long-awaited road project in South Forsyth took a step toward reality this week.
At a work session on Tuesday, Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a bid worth $44.7 million to G.P. Enterprises for the construction of the Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension project between Majors Road and McFarland Parkway.
“The quicker we can get this moving and get it finished, I think will be a great win for the infrastructure countywide,” said District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown, “so hopefully we can get this soon.”
The 3.6-mile extension will bring together the two unconnected sections of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, a portion starting at Hwy. 20 near Northside Hospital Forsyth and continuing to Majors Road and another section between McFarland Parkway and McGinnis Ferry and Union Hill roads.
“It's going to be nice to have a parallel offshoot to 400 when we have issues on that road,” Chairwoman Laura Semanson said.
The project will include two lanes in each direction, a 20-foot-wide raised median, curb and gutter, a five-foot sidewalk and a 10-foot multi-use path.
The extension project was part of the $200 million transportation bond approved by voters in 2014.
During Tuesday's discussion, commissioners said the project had been estimated at $60 million after engineering firm Pond & Company reported it made an error due to geotechnical issues.
“If I had an air horn, I would blow it,” Brown said of the project's approval.