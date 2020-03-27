Forsyth County approves bid for construction of Post/Pittman traffic light

A new traffic signal is coming to a heavily-traveled west Forsyth road, with plans for it to be operational by this summer.

At a recent work session, commissioners approved a construction bid to install a traffic signal and pedestrian walkway at the intersection of Post Road and Pittman and Edenbrooke roads to Carlson Construction Services, LLC for about $105,000. The project is expected to be completed by June 5.

The item was approved as time-sensitive at the request of District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent.

“Can we make this time-sensitive just so we can move it along and not have to wait for it to get the regular session [for final approval],” Levent said before the vote. “This is something they were hoping to have in by last December or January.”

Commissioners previously approved T.Y. Lin, International as the project's architect.

Later in the meeting, commissioners agreed to a task order amendment for about $162 with T.Y. Lin for a project to widen Post Road between Hwys. 9 and 20 first approved in 2015. The change was needed to reflect changing prices and meeting state criteria.

The roadway recently came under county control after previously being a state route.

In a letter sent to Chairwoman Laura Semanson in November, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said the road “no longer warrants being in the state highway system,” and a portion of the Bethelview Road between Hwys. 9 and 20 will now be a part of Hwy. 141.

The letter also stated that GDOT would not move forward for a planned project to eliminate the left turn from Bentley Road onto Post Road but would continue with the planned signal at Pittman Road.

Post Road has received renewed attention following an August accident involving 16-year-old Zoe Ordway, who was seriously injured when making a left turn from Bentley Road onto Post Road.

County, state and law enforcement officials held a town hall in October of 2019 to discuss issues with nearby residents. At the time, residents were also in favor of widening the road, and some said they wanted to see the road move under the county’s purview.

Post Road went under state control in the early ‘90s but was switched back soon after due to complaints from the community at the time.