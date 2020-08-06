Forsyth County asks for input on public transportation master plan

The Forsyth County Department of Public Transportation announced Thursday that it will host two virtual public information open house meetings to solicit feedback on the county’s first public transportation master plan.

The plan, called Link Forsyth, aims to build on two of the county’s current transportation services: Senior Services, for seniors and active adults, and Dial-a-Ride, the county’s ride-share service for seniors, residents with disabilities, and those on fixed incomes.

The county hopes to use public input, along with other data, to develop long- and short-term public transportation services within the county to improve its current offerings.

The meetings will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, using the Zoom teleconferencing app, and are expected to last about an hour.

“These open house meetings will provide a great opportunity for residents to help shape the future of public transportation in the County,” said Forsyth County Director of Public Transportation Roy Rickert said in a statement.

More information, including links to the Zoom meetings, can be found at the county’s website.