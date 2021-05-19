Forsyth County to hold second round of input meetings for public transportation plan

The Forsyth County Department of Public Transportation will host the second round of virtual public information open house meetings where residents can provide feedback on Link Forsyth, the county’s first public transportation master plan.
“We received invaluable feedback from the first outreach events, and we will be sharing what we have learned so far,” said Forsyth County Director of Public Transportation Roy Rickert. “As we continue the conversation, we look forward to engaging with our community as they provide input that will help shape and inform recommendations for public transportation in Forsyth County.”
Link Forsyth public information open house meetings will be held via Zoom teleconferencing at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Each meeting will last about one hour and county staff will provide the same information during both meetings.
Information on how to participate in the open house meetings, links to the Zoom meetings and additional background information on the County’s Public Transportation Plan are available on the County’s Link Forsyth website at www.forsythco.com/linkforsyth.
The Link Forsyth Public Transportation Master Plan is designed to evaluate and enhance two current County transportation offerings:
- Senior Services: Provides transportation services to Forsyth County seniors and active adults;
- Dial-a-Ride: Provides ride-share services by appointment to Forsyth County residents.
According to a press release, Link Forsyth will leverage public input and technical data to formalize recommendations for both long and short-term public transportation services within the county as it relates to these services. Regional connections, such as those provided by Xpress Service, will also be considered for inclusion in the master plan.
Link Forsyth is funded in partnership with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority the transit planning authority for the 13 counties in the Atlanta metro region.