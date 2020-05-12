Forsyth County seeking input for Hwy. 9 planning study

Officials with the Forsyth County Department of Engineering are looking for input for a planning study on Dahlonega Highway (Hwy. 9 north ) between Keith Bridge (Hwy. 306) and Browns Bridge (Hwy. 369) roads.

Through Monday, May 25, the department is holding a virtual open house to get residents' responses.



“Each day as I travel home on SR 9, congestion and backups grow worse,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills. "It is imperative that we do everything we can to have this section of SR 9 identified as a road that should be incorporated into the regional transportation plan - as well as GDOT’s plan - and this study can help do that. Your input and participation are essential to the success of this study.”

The study is a joint project between Forsyth County and The Atlanta Regional Commission that will look to identify patterns and impacts of future growth in the area, confirm the need for a widening project, establish timelines for short- and long-term improvements and to understand the community’s vision for the roadway.

“While this segment of SR 9 serves about 10,000 vehicles a day, projections into the future suggest that traffic and development growth will continue and result in over 25,000 vehicles a day,” said Forsyth County Director of Engineering John Cunard. “We know there is a great deal of interest in this project and we are glad to have this opportunity to hear from residents and provide them with an update.”

To participate in the study, go to Forsythco.com/SR9Study.