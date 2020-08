A portion of a northbound lane on Ga. 400 will be closed this week.

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 5, Ga. 400 will have a scheduled daytime closure of a northbound lane at Pilgrim Mill Road for bridge construction work along with north and southbound traffic paces.

The closure will be on the inside lane of the northbound side.

The work is weather dependent, and any changes will be posted on Forsyth County’s Facebook and Twitter pages.