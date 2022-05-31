GDOT awards $7 million bid for resurfacing of Peachtree Parkway

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded the bid for the resurfacing of nearly seven miles of Peachtree Parkwau.



In a news release, GDOT officials said a bid worth about $7 million has been awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc., and the project “will consist of 6.757 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on [Hwy.] 141 from north of McGinnis Ferry Road to south of [Hwy.] 9 in Forsyth County.”

The project is one of $182 million in projects that GDOT awarded in April.