GDOT releases federal funds for Post Road widening project

State funds are coming sooner than expected for a local road widening project.
Recently, Forsyth County officials announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation has made more than $62 million available for the widening of Post Road from Hwy. 9 to Kelly Mill Road.
“Forsyth County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing communities and appropriately managing congestion is a top priority for state and local transportation officials in order to best serve residents,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a news release. “I am proud of the partnership we have with Forsyth County leadership and our ability to work together to provide infrastructure improvements needed for the future.”
“The widening of Post Road is a project that we have been working closely with the state to bring to fruition for residents that use that busy thoroughfare,” Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John said in the statement. “To see how much our partners at GDOT and the governor’s office value this project is great to see, and we thank them for their diligence to move the project timeline up.”
In total, GDOT has committed $62,142,600 to the project:
· - $21,193,600 for right of way (beginning as early as July 2022);
· - $36,544,200 for construction (beginning as early as July 2025);
· - $4,404,800 for utilities (beginning as early as July 2025).
The project is currently in the design phase, and once complete, will span the 3.64-mile portion of Post Road between Hwy. 9 and Kelly Mill Road along with adding two lanes in each direction with a raised median, shoulders, curb and gutter as well as five-foot sidewalks.
“We greatly appreciate the governor’s support for this project and appreciate the state moving the project’s timeline up,” said District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent. “This project is an example of just how important the relationship we have with the state truly is. This particular portion of Post Road has needed widening for some time now and I am pleased that it will get the update it needs to relieve some of the congestion in the area.”
Post Road, formerly Hwy. 371, was officially taken over by the county in 2020.