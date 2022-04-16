GDOT releases federal funds for Post Road widening project

State funds are coming sooner than expected for a local road widening project.



Recently, Forsyth County officials announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation has made more than $62 million available for the widening of Post Road from Hwy. 9 to Kelly Mill Road.

“Forsyth County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing communities and appropriately managing congestion is a top priority for state and local transportation officials in order to best serve residents,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a news release. “I am proud of the partnership we have with Forsyth County leadership and our ability to work together to provide infrastructure improvements needed for the future.”

“The widening of Post Road is a project that we have been working closely with the state to bring to fruition for residents that use that busy thoroughfare,” Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John said in the statement. “To see how much our partners at GDOT and the governor’s office value this project is great to see, and we thank them for their diligence to move the project timeline up.”



