Georgia 400 toll lanes being delayed by unexpectedly high contractor bid

A plan to add toll lanes to Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties hit a major roadblock Thursday when the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project.

Board members agreed with the findings of a board committee overseeing the bidding process that the bid submitted by the roadbuilding consortium MW 400 Partners was far in excess of the $1.7 billion the state Department of Transportation had budgeted for the work.

“This is a very upsetting point in the cycle,” said board member Kevin Abel, chairman of the board ‘s P3 (Public-Private Partnership) Committee. “[But] the project is not over. … It’s just going to be delayed.”

The Georgia 400 project is part of state plans to relieve traffic congestion by adding a series of toll lanes across metro Atlanta. Toll lanes are already in place along Interstate 75 in Cobb and Cherokee counties, I-75 south of Atlanta, and on I-85 in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.



