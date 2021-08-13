Here’s the latest on 6 transportation projects in Forsyth County

In 2014, Forsyth County voters approved a $200 million transportation bond to help fund projects in the county.

Since then, several of those projects have been completed, including new lanes on both sides of Ga. 400 and projects on Pilgrim Mill, Union Hill, Brookwood and Sharon roads.

Along with the completed projects, several projects are still under construction, design or right-of-way is being purchased to move ahead with the plans.

Here’s a look at where several of those projects stand.