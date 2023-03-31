Here’s when the new Hwy. 369 bridge will open to traffic

An opening date has been set for traffic on the new Hwy. 369 bridge over Ga. 400.
In a news release, Forsyth County officials said eastbound and westbound traffic on Hwy. 369 will open starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 3, weather permitting. The current traffic signal at the intersection will also be removed.
“Along with the traffic shift, the signaled intersection at SR 369 and 400 will be removed,” the release said. “This shift will result in several related traffic pattern changes.”
Per the release, as traffic shifts onto the bridge, northbound traffic on Ga. 400 will be detoured, starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, at Exit 17. Drivers wanting to continue north will need to take a right onto Hwy. 306 eastbound, make a left onto Hwy. 369 and “continue to the new signalized intersection at the relocated entrance to Browns Bridge Church” before turning right back onto the northbound lane.
The closure between Exit 17 and the new Exit 18 is to allow the construction of the northbound exit ramp at the new interchange.
Work is expected to be done by the morning of Tuesday, April 4, weather permitting, when traffic is expected to resume without the detour and the new ramp at Exit 18 will open.
According to the release, southbound Ga. 400 drivers will not have access to Hwy. 369 in either direction “following the overnight removal of the signaled intersection,” which is expected to last about 15 days after the start of work on Monday.
“During this period, crews will finalize the construction of the new SB exit ramp on to SR 369,” the release said.
Southbound drivers are advised to take Exit 17 to reach Hwy. 369 until the project is completed.
Another part of the project will be the removal of the traffic light at Martin Road. A median will be placed to divide the northbound and southbound lanes and prohibit any left turns.