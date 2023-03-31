Here’s when the new Hwy. 369 bridge will open to traffic

An opening date has been set for traffic on the new Hwy. 369 bridge over Ga. 400.

In a news release, Forsyth County officials said eastbound and westbound traffic on Hwy. 369 will open starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 3, weather permitting. The current traffic signal at the intersection will also be removed.

“Along with the traffic shift, the signaled intersection at SR 369 and 400 will be removed,” the release said. “This shift will result in several related traffic pattern changes.”

Per the release, as traffic shifts onto the bridge, northbound traffic on Ga. 400 will be detoured, starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, at Exit 17. Drivers wanting to continue north will need to take a right onto Hwy. 306 eastbound, make a left onto Hwy. 369 and “continue to the new signalized intersection at the relocated entrance to Browns Bridge Church” before turning right back onto the northbound lane.