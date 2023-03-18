Here’s when to expect lane closures on Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation have announced closures for road work on Ga. 400 in the area of a planned new interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road.

In a news release, GDOT officials said closures were expected from about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, March 20 as crews work to install a temporary barrier wall between Windward Parkway, or Exit 11, and McFarland Parkway, Exit 12A. The work will impact southbound traffic on Ga. 400.