Here’s when to expect lane closures on Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation have announced closures for road work on Ga. 400 in the area of a planned new interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road.
In a news release, GDOT officials said closures were expected from about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, March 20 as crews work to install a temporary barrier wall between Windward Parkway, or Exit 11, and McFarland Parkway, Exit 12A. The work will impact southbound traffic on Ga. 400.
“Construction of a full diamond interchange will commence this November at State Route 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road,” GDOT officials said in the release. “This project would add northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes on SR 400 South to Windward Parkway ramps and North to McFarland Parkway ramps of the existing McGinnis Ferry Road bridge.”
The dates may change due to weather and other factors. For more information, go to 511Ga.org.