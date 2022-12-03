How residents can give their input on proposed McFarland Parkway transportation hub

The Forsyth County government is offering in-person and digital options for the community to give input on a proposed transportation hub in the McFarland Road area.

During the Holiday Concert at Sexton Enrichment Center, 2115 Chloe Road, on Sunday, Dec. 4, a pop-up event will be held from 3-5 p.m. for the McFarland Mobility Hub Feasibility Study. An online survey for the study is available at surveymonkey.com/r/McFarlandMobilityHub

According to the study’s website, those involved will look at the feasibility and potential location of the mobility hub, “a physical location that provides an integrated collection of mobility services, amenities, and supporting technologies,” in the area around Ga. 400 Exit 12.

“Services can include on-demand ridesharing, microtransit services, bikeshare, carshare, and micromobility parking and e-charging,” the website said. “Mobility hubs offer a safe, comfortable, convenient, and accessible space to transfer across different travel modes seamlessly.”



