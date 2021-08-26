By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Lane closures planned for work at Ga. 400, Pilgrim Mill Road
Drivers on Ga. 400 may deal with road closures and traffic over the next few weeks as crews work on a project at the Pilgrim Mill Road exit.

According to a press release from the Forsyth County government, crews will be replacing concrete on the ramps at Exit 16 on Friday, Aug. 27 and from Tuesday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 11. 

“Intermittent lane closures on the southbound and northbound on- and off-ramps are expected throughout the construction periods. The work and closures are weather dependent,” the release said. “Lanes on [Ga.] 400 will not be closed in any direction because of the work, but spillover traffic is possible during heavier traffic periods.”

The anticipated schedule of the roadwork is:

-Friday, Aug. 27: Intermittent lane closures on all ramps anticipated beginning at 9 a.m.;

-Tuesday, Sept. 7: Inside lane closure on the Ga. 400 southbound on-ramp and inside lane closure on the Ga. 400 southbound off-ramp;

-Wednesday, Sept. 8: Inside lane closure on the Ga. 400 southbound on-ramp, inside lane closure on the Ga. 400 southbound off-ramp, right turn of northbound off-ramp closed and right turn of northbound on-ramp closed;

-Thursday, Sept. 9: Outside lane closure on the Ga. 400 southbound on-ramp and outside lane closure on the Ga. 400 southbound off-ramp;

-Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11: Possible lane closures on all four ramps dependent upon additional work as needed.