Lanes closed on Ga. 400 for work on Pilgrim Mill Road

Ga. 400 will have scheduled daytime lane closures and traffic paces at Pilgrim Mill Road for bridge construction through Friday, Oct. 23.
Below is the schedule of planned traffic impacts:
Thursday, Oct. 22 (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
• Two lane (outside) closure on Ga. 400 northbound at Pilgrim Mill Road
• Several traffic paces on Ga. 400 northbound
Friday, Oct. 23 (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
• One lane (inside) closure on Ga. 400 northbound at Pilgrim Mill Road
• Several traffic paces on Ga. 400 northbound
The work is weather dependent which could result in some fluctuation.
Source: Forsyth County Government