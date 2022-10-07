‘Long-term’ lane reductions coming to 285 at Ga. 400

Once the eastbound work has started, one lane of the westbound side of the I-285 will close. That work is expected to begin two weeks after the start of the eastbound project.

“The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” GDOT Alternative Delivery Program Manager Marlo Clowers said in the release.

“We urge motorists to leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes to stay away from the construction area, and consider alternative commute options. If traveling through the area, always pay attention and use extreme caution.”

The overall project will be made up of two phases.

The first will close inside lanes between Roswell and Ashford Dunwoody roads to construct the interior portions of bridges over Glenridge, 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody, which will take about four months.

The second phase, also expected to take about four months, will have traffic shift to the inside lanes to allow crews to demolish and reconstruct the exterior side of the bridges.

During both phases, three lanes will be open.

The schedule for lane closures will depend on when certain milestones open to traffic.

Two of those milestones include the completion of the I-285 westbound connecting lane from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to past Roswell Road and the completion of both directions of Ga. 400 to the new connecting lane to past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The bridge replacement work is part of GDOT’s larger Transform 285/400 plan, which includes new collector-distributors lanes to the interchange, new flyover ramps and other transportation improvements.

For more information on the project, go to https://bit.ly/3RH3hCd.