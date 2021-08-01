Lumpkin Campground Road to close for roundabout construction in August

Lumpkin Campground Road in Dawson County will be closed to through traffic for nearly two months starting this August, Dawson County officials announced on Thursday.
According to Laura Fulcher, public affairs officer for the Dawson County Government, the road will be closed at the intersection of Harry Sosebee and Lee Castleberry roads starting on Aug. 10, so that crews can begin the process of constructing a roundabout at the intersection.
The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, Oct. 6, and during that time Lumpkin Campground Road south from the intersection of Red Rider Road and Whitmire Drive and north from the intersection of Jot Em Down Road and Silver City Road will be open for local traffic only, Fulcher said in a press release.
Local traffic will still be able to turn right or left onto Harry Sosebee Road and Lee Castleberry Road, and a through traffic detour will be in place via Ga. 400, Whitmire Drive, Lee Castleberry or Jot Em Down roads.
“As with all road projects, these dates are dependent upon weather,” Fulcher said.
Anyone with questions about the project should contact Bryan Young, project manager with Dawson County Public Works at (706) 265 - 2774 or by emailing BYoung@DawsonCounty.org.
This article originally published in our sister paper the Dawson County News.