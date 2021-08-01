Lumpkin Campground Road to close for roundabout construction in August

Lumpkin Campground Road in Dawson County will be closed to through traffic for nearly two months starting this August, Dawson County officials announced on Thursday.

According to Laura Fulcher, public affairs officer for the Dawson County Government, the road will be closed at the intersection of Harry Sosebee and Lee Castleberry roads starting on Aug. 10, so that crews can begin the process of constructing a roundabout at the intersection.

The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, Oct. 6, and during that time Lumpkin Campground Road south from the intersection of Red Rider Road and Whitmire Drive and north from the intersection of Jot Em Down Road and Silver City Road will be open for local traffic only, Fulcher said in a press release.



