More lane closures this week on Hwy. 369 for ongoing bridge work

The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin single-lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., June 15-17, for the Hwy. 369 bridge replacement project. Workers will be guiding drivers through the work zone.



Officials with GDOT say the project has seen immense progress from last summer when rain and lake levels put bridge building progress in a slump. Additional time was added last fall to the construction contract extending the completion date to April 2021.



This project replaces the existing structure that carries traffic over Lake Lanier with a new bridge featuring two 12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders. The project was awarded to Scott Bridge Company Inc., in October 2017 for approximately $28 million.