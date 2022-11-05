New no left turn sign installed at this downtown Cumming intersection

The Georgia Department of Transportation has approved a change to a downtown Cumming intersection.

In a news release, city of Cumming officials said a new “No Left Turn” sign has been installed on West Courthouse Square at the intersection with West Maple Street in downtown Cumming, meaning drivers on West Courthouse will have to continue straight through the intersection.

“Mayor [Troy] Brumbalow said he has been in discussions with GDOT concerning the ‘No Left Turn’ sign at this intersection for more than a year and is happy that GDOT has now approved the sign.