Officials break ground on Ga. 400-Hwy. 369 interchange, widening project

Six years after Forsyth County voters supported a $200 million transportation bond for the improvement of local roads, one of the bond’s biggest projects cleared a major hurdle.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Ga. 400 interchange at Hwy. 369 and for a project to widen Hwy. 369 for about two miles from just west of Hwy. 9 to just west of Hwy. 306.

Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills recalled when the original bid for the bond came in much lower than expected, giving the county more money to work with for the project.

“The big thing I realized now is that never happens,” Mills said. “Usually, bids come in over, as our board is so well aware, and that $18 million coming under bid is what got us this [Hwy.] 369 interchange.”

Mills said the project was “a game-changer” in north Forsyth.

The interchange project will be for a continuous-flow, partial-cloverleaf interchange at the current intersection, while the widening project is for a four-lane road divided by a 20-foot raised median that will include an 8-foot sidewalk trail along the south side of the highway and a 5-foot sidewalk on the north.

The project is expected to take 36 months to complete and open in late 2023, weather permitting.