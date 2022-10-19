Officials discuss TSPLOST, future road improvements possibly coming to Forsyth

The theme was managing growth and infrastructure improvements at the county’s latest Transportation Summit on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The summit featured panelists such as Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, Rep. Rick Jasperse, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John and Carter Patterson with the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. The event was held at Browns Bridge Church.

County Manager Kevin Tanner also spoke, sharing with the crowd that between April of 2010 and July of 2019, Forsyth County’s population grew at a “staggering 39 percent rate.”

“And that growth is not slowing,” Tanner said.

Panelists and county officials also spoke about infrastructure improvements, including current projects, future plans and possible funding sources.

Current projects

Assistant County Manager David McKee said in a video that there are numerous infrastructure projects happening around the county that will hopefully be completed soon.

The Post Road improvements, which the Department of Transportation has allocated about $62 million for, will be going into right-of-way acquisition by the end of the year and then onto construction.

The Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension is still on track to be completed late next year, McKee said. The south part of the road is “at grade,” meaning the gravel or asphalt has been elevated to where it is supposed to be.

“There is an end in sight” for the interchange at Hwy. 369 and Ga. 400 as well, McKee said. Soon the traffic on Hwy. 369 will be shifted to the bridge above Ga. 400 and exit ramps will open. The Hwy. 369 widening project is being worked on in tandem with the interchange.

A new exit on Ga. 400 is coming to McGinnis Ferry Road as well as a widening of the road from SR. 85 to Ga. 400.

The Old Atlanta Road widening is going into its last two phases of construction very soon.

McKee said the county has a 10-year plan to relieve congestion.

“We feel like we’re doing a good job. We’re doing the best we can keeping up with growth,” McKee said.

“Thank you for being patient and we ask for your patience. We understand there’s a lot of … roadways under construction.”

