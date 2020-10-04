Pilgrim Mill Road will have a lane closure Monday

As construction continues on Pilgrim Mill Road, the county said there will be a westbound lane closure for bridge construction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, weather permitting.

The focus of the project, which is expected to cost $15 million, has been widening Pilgrim Mill to four lanes of traffic from Aquatic Circle to Freedom Parkway and three lanes from Freedom Parkway to Holtzclaw Road.

Other plans include new traffic signals, curb-and-gutter sidewalks and the new bridge over Ga. 400.

Forsyth County Commissioners approved a bid for the construction of the project to Vertical Earth in June 2018.