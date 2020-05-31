Reminder: Hwy. 306 to close Monday for culvert replacement

The Georgia Depart­ment of Transportation and construction partner Vertical Earth will close Hwy. 306/Keith Bridge Road for road maintenance beginning June 1. The work is expected to be completed in late July.

Hwy. 306/Keith Bridge Road will be blocked off at the intersection of Cantrell Circle and Burma Road to replace a culvert.

The detour will start at the intersection of Hwys. 306 and 369. Traffic will be directed west to Ga. 400 North to Hwy. 53, and end at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 306.

Although the posted detour will take drivers through surrounding highways to avoid the road closure, other shorter detour routes through county roads will be available to local traffic, according to GDOT district spokeswoman Katie Strickland.



Trucks and other “heavy vehicles” will be required to take the posted detour during the project.



A culvert is a drainage structure primarily used to carry water through embankments to facilitate water flow. Culverts can be used to relieve drainage or to redirect water under a road to reduce the effects of erosion.

Completion dates may change due to weather or other factors. The GDOT urges motorists to reduce speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.