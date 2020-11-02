Road closures remain in Forsyth County after Hurricanes Delta and Zeta

With the recent hurricanes bringing heavy amounts of rainfall to Forsyth County, many roadways have been affected by flooding. Due to the flooding from Hurricane Delta on Oct. 14, the following roads will continue to remain impacted by repairs:
-George Court
-Wallace Wood Road
-Hawks Cove Court
George Court will continue to have one lane open.
Wallace Wood Road is closed at Two Mile Creek. Wallace Wood Road can still be accessed from either Jot Em Down or Waldrip roads.
Hawks Cove Court is currently open. Once construction begins on that road, only one lane will be open.
Any updates to the temporary road closures will be advertised on the county’s social media platforms. For more information about the current road closures, visit www.forsythco.com.