See the latest plans for the Canton Highway widening project in a virtual meeting

Even the Georgia Department of Transportation is finding ways to hold meetings online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GDOT has posted a virtual public meeting to check out plans for the widening of Canton Highway (Hwy. 20 west) from Canton to Cumming.

Like a normal public meeting hosted by GDOT, visitors can check out plans and a video simulation of the completed project and can leave feedback.

The interactive meeting even includes a virtual interface that includes all the things you would normally see at a public meeting, such as timelines and maps for the project and even digital attendees looking over the plans.

The scope of the project will widen the roadway from two to six lanes, three in each direction, with a raised median, urban shoulders with curb and gutter and five-foot sidewalks.

The latest version of the plan includes using traditional intersections for Bethelview and Post roads and changing and adding truck turnarounds.

GDOT has also removed plans for median U-turn intersections, which don't allow drivers to turn left at intersections, and instead require a U-turn further up the road, also referred to as Michigan lefts. GDOT also made revisions to multiple Restricted Crossing U-Turns, or RCUTS, a type of intersection that requires those turning onto Hwy. 20 to make a right and those wanting to turn left or go across the road to make a U-turn.

The next steps of the project are to complete the final design, complete right-of-way acquisition and begin construction from I-575 to Scott Road in Cherokee County.

The interactive meeting and more information are available at dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/SpecialProjects/SR20Improvements/I575NCorners.