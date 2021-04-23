Single-lane closures planned on Hwy. 53, 369 bridges this week

A pair of upcoming projects will impact traffic on two bridges connecting Forsyth and Hall counties.

This week, lane closures will happen on State Routes 53 and 369 for a pair of projects, according to officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Hwy. 53 project will mean single lane closures on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28, weather permitting, to allow construction crews to work on a bridge replacement project over the lake. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

A flagging station will be set up on each side of the eastbound bridge, and a pilot car will lead drivers over the lake.

The Hwy. 369 project will also involve a single-lane closure between Forsyth County mile post 19 and Hall County mile post 1 as crews work to excavate subgrade, repair barrier wall cracks and repair the bridge deck of construction of a new two-lane bridge. The project is expected to be complete by June.

The closures will be between Monday, April 26 and Friday, April 30 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers can find real-time information on work status and traffic conditions for the projects by calling 511, going to 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.



