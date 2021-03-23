Tanner appointed to State Road and Tollway Authority board

Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner has been named to the State Road and Tollway Authority, or SRTA, Board of Directors.



Tanner’s appointment was made by the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.

“We are excited to have Mr. Tanner join the SRTA Board of Directors,” said Chris Tomlinson, SRTA executive director. “His more than 30 years of experience in government, which includes his leadership in transportation for the Georgia House, will be invaluable to SRTA as we work to continue to keep Georgia moving.”

During his time in the Georgia legislature, Tanner served as the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, where he sponsored several bills that helped advance transit and transportation programs, as well as projects, throughout the state.

“I am honored to have been asked to serve on the SRTA Board of Directors,” Tanner said. “Transportation is important to not only the metro Atlanta area, but the entire state. I look forward to working with Mr. Tomlinson and the SRTA Board to meet the needs of our residents.”