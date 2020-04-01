There will be single-lane closures on Hwy. 369 for the Browns Bridge replacement project next week

The Georgia DOT will have single-lane closures for the Hwy. 369 Browns Bridge replacement project. The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10.
Crews will use the closures to offload materials and equipment for the project. The work will be weather permitting.
This project aims to replace the existing structure with a new bridge featuring two 12-foot shoulders and 8-foot shoulders. The project was awarded to Scott Bridge Company Inc., in October 2017 for approximately $28 million.
