Traffic to shift on Ga. 400 this weekend. Here’s what you need to know
Construction

A traffic shift will occur on Ga. 400 to allow for the construction of a new bridge at McGinnis Ferry Road.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, lanes will be shifting from 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

Traffic lanes will be shifting to the right southbound from McFarland Parkway to Windward Parkway and northbound from Windward Parkway to McFarland Parkway.

Along with a new bridge, this construction project will also include a full diamond interchange at Ga. 400 and McGinnis Ferry Road with ramp lanes and the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road to a four-lane road.

The current completion date for this project is estimated to be March of 2024, according to GDOT. 