Traffic will be shifting on Ga. 400 soon. Here’s the reason why

A new exit on Ga. 400 will be coming to Forsyth County following construction of a full diamond interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road.

According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, night work will be shifting traffic between Windward and McFarland parkways, with traffic shift construction beginning on the northbound side of Ga. 400.

These shifts will occur at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and are anticipated to be fully in place by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 along with temporary striping and road markers.

Following the completion of the northbound shift, the southbound shift will be put in place, and both will be in place for the duration of the project.

Along with a full diamond interchange at this new exit, GDOT will also be working on widening the bridge on McGinnis Ferry Road that goes across Ga. 400.