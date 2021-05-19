Veterans Memorial Boulevard/Hwy. 9 intersection closed after wreck involving pedestrian

(UPDATE 9:50 a.m.): All lanes of the road have reopened.
A busy intersection near downtown Cumming is closed after a wreck involving a pedestrian.
Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday morning that Veterans Memorial Boulevard is currently shut down at Hwy. 9 due to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Forsyth County Fire Department officials said an adult woman was taken to North Fulton Hospital with lower extremity injuries.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes around the area.
This story will be updated.