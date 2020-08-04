What lies ahead in replacement of Dawsonville Highway bridge over Lake Lanier

Update, Aug. 3: Bridge replacement work gears up this week with a traffic shift planned for Tuesday, Aug. 4, and a lane closure Thursday-Friday, Aug. 6-7, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The traffic shift on the eastbound bridge will be in place throughout the project, DOT district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said.

The single-lane closure is set on the eastbound bridge from 11 p.m. Thursday to about 5 a.m. Friday for a concrete pour, she said.

The traffic shift and lane closure are weather dependent.