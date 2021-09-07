When GDOT hopes new Dawsonville Highway bridge to be ‘substantially complete’

The Dawsonville Highway bridge replacement project is on pace for “substantial completion” by September 2022, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Work has been underway for a year on the new two-lane westbound Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 bridge over the Chattahoochee River in West Hall, replacing the 64-year-old structure there now.

Motorists can expect ongoing, daily “off-peak” lane closures as overnight work takes place, according to GDOT.

The contractor “has been using these and will continue to do so throughout the life of the contract as needed,” GDOT said in an email to The Times. “They have recently been using overnight closures to set the beams.”