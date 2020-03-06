Why are all those trees getting cut down on Ga. 400?

We asked our followers on Instagram to fill in the blank with the following question: I wonder why ____ in Forsyth County? One follower asked why "they're cutting down all those trees on 400?" Here's the answer our news staff tracked down.

Motorists on Ga. 400 have noticed that the highway they have gotten to know well on their daily commute has been looking a little more barren lately.

That's because the Georgia Department of Transportation has started removing trees from the sides of Ga. 400 as part of its vegetation management project for the safety of Georgia’s drivers.