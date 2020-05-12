Work set to begin on Hwy. 306 for culvert work

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Inc., will close Hwy. 306/Keith Bridge Road for road maintenance work.



WHEN: The closure and detour begins June 1. Work is expected to be complete in late July.



WHERE: Hwy. 306/Keith Bridge Road will be blocked off at the intersection of Cantrell Circle and Burma Road. The detour will start at the intersection of Hwys. 306 and 369. Traffic will be directed west to Ga. 400 North to Hwy. 53, and end at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 306.



WHY: Crews will replace an underground culvert. A culvert is a drainage structure primarily used to carry water through embankments to facilitate water flow. Culverts can be used to relieve drainage or to redirect water under a road to reduce the effects of erosion.



Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.