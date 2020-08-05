A year after her serious accident, Zoe Ordway recounts 'indescribable' response from the Forsyth County community

On Tuesday, Zoe Ordway and Alex Figueroa embraced next to Zoe’s crumpled Ford Fiesta, a much different scene than the last time the two saw each other.

On Aug. 12, 2019, Ordway, then a junior at West Forsyth High School, was seriously injured in a wreck on her way to cross country practice at the school as she made a left turn from Bentley Road onto Post Road, resulting in multiple broken bones and requiring surgery. Figueroa was the first driver to stop to check on her after the accident, which has since prompted members of the community and elected officials to get involved with making the road safer for drivers and pedestrians.

A small ceremony was held on Tuesday near Post and Pittman roads to commemorate the first anniversary of the crash and to celebrate a new traffic signal being installed at the intersection.

“It’s honestly pretty indescribable,” Zoe said. “If you would have told me this time last year that I would be standing in front of that today, I would have told you you were crazy. I want to make sure that this is clear, this is not just me, this was our whole community pushing for something to get done, and knowing that a group of people can get together and make that change is amazing. Knowing that the state heard and did something about it is even more incredible.”

In the aftermath of the accident, the community rallied around Zoe, including getting a GoFundMe started to help with medical bills, and pushing for new safety measures on the road.

Last year, Zoe was one of several speakers at a community town hall meeting to discuss safety issues on Post Road held by state Sen. Greg Dolezal and other elected officials.

“Anytime you have a community that speaks up with one voice about one issue, it gets the attention of people,” Dolezal said on Tuesday, “and for me, the first time I walked in the hospital and saw Zoe laying there in the bed with her bones crushed but her spirits so alive and strong, I said, ‘We really need to do something about this.’”

A lot has changed on Post Road since Zoe’s accident.

In March, commissioners approved funding for a new traffic signal at the Post and Pittman intersection, and during Tuesday’s ceremony, crews worked to get the intersection ready for the lights, which have already been installed, to begin being used.

“It’s really, really cool to see how my accident has been able to help other people, hopefully in the future,” Zoe.