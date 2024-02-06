There’s been a lot of talk about how the $170 million Northeast Georgia Inland Port will impact Hall County and the surrounding area, including Forsyth County.
‘You better be ready’: Latest truck traffic estimate after construction of the Inland Port
Latest
-
How will local delegates approach transportation issues in the upcoming legislative session?
-
Here’s the latest on three Forsyth County road projects
-
This busy Forsyth County street will have road closures this week
-
Concerned about getting around Forsyth County? Here’s how to weigh in on future transportation projects