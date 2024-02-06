By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘You better be ready’: Latest truck traffic estimate after construction of the Inland Port
Traffic along Ga. 365 between Howard and Ramsey Roads near the site of the Inland Port. (File photo) - photo by Scott Rogers
There’s been a lot of talk about how the $170 million Northeast Georgia Inland Port will impact Hall County and the surrounding area, including Forsyth County.