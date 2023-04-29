Baseball: Denmark earns split with Dacula to force Game 3

Day calmly corralled the ball and threw it to shortstop Chris Bradburn, who tagged second base and threw to Aiden Boileau at first to complete the double play. Day then struck out the next batter to cap the complete game as Denmark beat Dacula 9-2 to even the three-game playoff series.

“He’s always calm,” Denmark coach Jamie Corr said of Day. “He’s a cool customer out there. It was just about finding that accurate release point, relaxing, letting that defense work and attacking the zone.”

Day had plenty of support — both offensively and defensively.

Geno Goralski and Kyle Henley opened the top of the first inning with back-to-back singles, then designated hitter Francesco Capocci obliterated the second pitch he saw from Dacula starter Dale Towe for a three-run home run.

Cam Kenney followed that with a single and Jason Williams reached base on an error, then Boileau drove them both in with a two-run double that he sliced down the right-field line, helping grant Day a five-run cushion before he even stepped onto the field.

“It’s the biggest thing I can ask for out of my team, going out there and putting up runs,” Day said. “Even today, I didn’t have my best stuff. But my team went out there and put up runs, and that just makes me comfortable knowing that they’re hitting and knowing that they’re going to make the plays behind me.”

Day walked the first batter he faced, then struck out Glenn looking and jammed Kaleb Perry, whose swing produced a lazy popup that threatened to fall in no-man’s land between the pitcher’s mound and Bradburn at shortstop. But Bradburn laid out to snag the ball and hopped to his feet to double off the runner at first base.

Bradburn flashed his leather again in the second inning when he fielded a ground ball up the middle and used his glove to flip the ball to Williams at second base for the force out.

Day issued two straight walks to open the second but responded by freezing the next batter with a back-door curveball and inducing a lineout to Henley in center before Bradburn’s play ended the inning.

“He’s been clutch all year long for us,” Corr said of Day. “Right there, he went out in the first inning and wasn’t as polished as he has been all year. But it didn’t matter. He dug deep, he worked his offspeed until he found his fastball and then he was able to just eliminate damage all night. Leave a baserunner on, get a ground ball and roll a double play. That’s what he did throughout the entire game.”

Meanwhile, Denmark’s offense continued to expand the lead, first with an RBI single by Landon Armstrong in the third, then again in the sixth when Armstrong tripled and was granted home during the next at-bat after Dacula was called for interference on a squeeze play.

The Danes added two more in the seventh after Boileau’s RBI single plated Bradburn, then Stephen Clark reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error.

Boileau went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Goralski finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double and a walk atop Denmark’s lineup, and Armstrong went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kenney reached base all four times, singling once, walking twice and reaching on a hit batsman. Capocci finished 1-for-4 with the home run and three RBIs.

That run support was more than enough for Day, who scattered six hits across seven innings and struck out six, working around an RBI double in the fourth and a solo home run by Glenn in the fifth.

Dacula threatened again in the sixth, opening the frame with back-to-back singles, but Day induced a double-play ball that went Bradburn to Clark to Boileau to keep the Falcons at bay.

Denmark’s 3-1 loss to Dacula in Game 1 snapped the Danes’ 11-game winning streak, which included a pair of blowout wins against North Cobb in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think we needed that,” Day said. “Honestly, I feel like we came out a little bit flat as a team, so losing that first game was a little bit of a wake-up call. We’ve been on a roll for quite some time now, so it obviously woke something up in us.”

Denmark will host Game 3 at 1 p.m. April 29, with the winner facing Parkview in the Class 7A Elite Eight after the Panthers beat Richmond Hill 13-1 and 11-1 on Friday.

Denmark (28-6) has not lost back-to-back games all season.

“Game 3 you’ve got to get out ahead,” Corr said. “You’ve got to get out ahead, you’ve got to set the tone and you’ve got to make them start to sense elimination. On the flip side, if they do come out and get an early lead, don’t panic. We lost Game 1 today and there was no panic in the dugout. Everyone just said, ‘OK, we’re here for 14 innings of baseball. Let’s see how many good ones we can have.’”