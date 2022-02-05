Basketball: Hempker's shooting, Smith's clutch play help Denmark past Lambert

Not much could slow Emma Hempker Friday during Denmark's 54-50 win against Lambert.

Hempker knocked down five first-half 3-pointers, finished with 21 points, and added 12 rebounds to complete the double-double and help the Danes to a key Region 6-7A victory.

"Emma has come such a long way," Denmark coach Jaime Maxey said. "Last year she was freshman player of the year for our county. She's just really worked hard on her shot in the offseason and has done a really good job shooting the ball. She's expanding her game. She's a little bit taller, so she's able to finish at the rim for us, too. It was nice. She was lights out in the first half, then they just sucked up to her in the second, which created some other opportunities. Emma just kind of does it all for us. For a sophomore playing those minutes and those big moments, she's doing a phenomenal job."

Lambert raced out to a 7-0 lead, but Hempker's first two threes cut the Longhorns' lead to one point, then her long-range jumper on the Danes' final possession of the first quarter gave Denmark a 10-9 lead and signaled the final lead chance of the game.

Denmark unleashed a 9-2 run to open the second quarter, and after an Annarose Tyre 3-pointer threatened to pull the Longhorns back in the game, Hempker knocked down another three, gobbled up the defensive rebound on the other end of the court, hustled back and settled at the top of the key, where she sank her fifth 3-pointer of the half to give Denmark a 30-17 lead.

It didn't take Lambert long to key in on Hempker, who finished without a point in the second half.

Instead, it was Denmark's cast of Sophie Smith and Avery Huffman who picked up the scoring. Denmark managed just four field goals in the third quarter, but three came from beyond the arc — Huffman had two, Smith had one.

Meanwhile, Lambert began feeding forwards Sydney Colin and Shelby Lawrence in the paint, which resulted in seven trips to the free-throw line in the third quarter. The Longhorns were 10-for-13 shooting from the charity stripe in the third, scoring the final five points of the quarter from there.

Lambert peeled off an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter, fueled by a 3-pointer by Mackenzie Weyer and several tough shots in the low post by Colin, who hit two free throws midway through the frame to cut Denmark's lead to 45-44.

Smith answered with a three, but Weyer fired right back with a 3-pointer of her own after Colin darted a pass across the baseline to the corner, where Weyer knocked down the shot with fewer than two minutes to play.

But a bucket by Smith made it a three-point game, and after a missed shot on a one-and-one, Hempker snagged the defensive rebound and Lambert had little choice but to foul. Smith, who was a perfect 7-for-7 shooting from the free-throw line, drained both shots to push the lead to five points with 18.4 seconds left.

After Lawrence hit 1 of 2 free throws on the ensuing possession, Smith went to the line again and knocked down her final two shots of the game.

Smith finished with a game-high 23 points.



"We just have a really, really young team. Sophie's our only senior, and she's done a really good job leading the team. You know, they're learning on every possession and getting better every time we step on the court. Earlier this season we probably would have folded in that game, but they just kept pushing and kept pushing. Things weren't going their way, and at one point I think the foul count was 7-0, and I just said, 'Look, it is what it is, and we've got to play,' and they pulled it out."

It's just the second loss since the start of the new year for Lambert, which entered Friday's game with nine wins in its past 10 games.

The Longhorns [13-9, 6-5 Region 6-7A] remain in fourth place in Region 6-7A and will travel to Alpharetta at 1 p.m. Saturday. Denmark [12-12, 5-6 Region 6-7A] is one game behind Lambert and will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Tuesday.