Softball: Denmark winning streak continues against Lambert

The Denmark Danes collected their fourth straight victory and stayed unbeaten in Region 6-7A with a 4-3 win against the Lambert Longhorns Tuesday at home.

“We’ve talked about being able to win games in a bunch of ways — whether it’s through offense, pitching, or lockdown defense,” Danes head coach Savannah Huffstetler said. “Tonight was being able to overcome an insane amount of mistakes, mental mistakes, physical mistakes. If you can make as many mistakes as we did tonight and sneak out of here with a win, it’s a good night."

The Danes (7-4, 3-0) got the game rolling with the bases loaded but only could muster up one run when Annalise Knop scored on a sacrifice fly.

Denmark's Annalise Knop pitches in the win against Lambert Tuesday at home. - photo by Derrick Richemond Knop, the team's starting pitcher, lasted six innings and struck out four Longhorns.

Lambert was able to get a run in as well to tie the ballgame early. Bailee Jamison hit the ball to right field for a single, and Rebecca Cowart raced to home plate.

Longhorn Emma Harwood hit the ball with force and that gave Courtney Sauer enough time to get to home plate to take the lead. With the bases loaded, Ireland Egan got hit in the back with the softball, allowing Ashley Fitts to walk to home plate to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Danes made the most of their opportunity in their chance at bat. Grace Welicky scored on a fielder’s choice, and then Knop grounded out but Hannah Golden turned on the burners to tie the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Danes tacked on the final run of the game when Ellery Campbell got to home plate. On a positive note for the Longhorns (4-6-1, 0-3), they were able to get a double play to stop the Danes from adding on.



Campbell, Sara Harris, Anna Reese Pruitt, Avery Callaway and Riley Bord led the Danes with one hit each.

Jordan Williams stepped up defensively for the Danes and took on the leadership role.

With the win, Denmark improved to 5-2 at home. Both losses came to top-five ranked teams.