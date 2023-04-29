Baseball: Forsyth Central rallies late against North Gwinnett to stay alive

A wild Game 1 saw North come out on top 17-10. They scored seven runs in the first inning before letting Forsyth Central tie the game up at 7-7 two innings later. North then regained the lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back.

North scored their 17 runs on 19 hits, including three from Tyler Bak, Erik Parker and Koa Kloehs. Ryan Hall was awarded the win on the mound for the hosts after relieving starter Gavin Zoeller in the third.

Hall went on to toss the final five innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, and victory was never in doubt thanks to their hot bats.

As wild as Game 1 was, Game 2 was even wilder.

North took an early 2-0 lead in the third after Nathan Kinland launched a two-run homer over the right-field fence, but Forsyth Central bounced right back with two runs in the bottom half to knot the game at 2-2.

The host Bulldogs regained the lead, 3-2 in the fourth after a liner to left off the bat of Kloehs scored a run, but it didn’t last for long as Forsyth Central answered back with a run in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.

North went down in order in the fifth and sixth innings and then found themselves with two quick outs in the seventh with the game still knotted at 3-3.

But a two-out double off the bat of Parker and a single to left from Game 2 starting pitcher Brodie Baweja gave North a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

That chased Forsyth Central starting pitcher Alex Hernandez from the game and it proved costly as Kinand stepped up to the plate against reliever Andrew Gardiner and promptly launched another two-run homer to give North a 6-3 lead.

Three outs away from a series sweep, North collapsed.

Back-to-back singles chased North’s Baweja, and Trey James entered the game, looking to shut the door.

After allowing a base hit to load the bases with nobody out, James got his next batter to strike out on three pitches. He then hit the next batter on the first pitch to score a run.

With North’s lead cut to 6-4, James struck out Forsyth Central’s Jake Walther on three pitches for the second out.

Down to their last strike, Bryson Kuhn fouled off back-to-back pitches before lining a single into the right-centerfield gap to tie the game at 6-6.

After a scoreless eighth, North regained the lead, 7-6 in the top of the ninth after James helped himself with an RBI single to left that scored Parker.

Heading to the bottom of the ninth with another great chance to put Forsyth Central away, North was unable to do so.

Braden Wudi led off the inning with a double to left, and that chased James, who was replaced on the mound by Parker, who entered the game cold after playing the last eight innings at shortstop.

Parker hit his first batter, and then a wild pitch moved the tying and winning runs into scoring position for Forsyth Central (20-11).

They got the game tied on a sacrifice fly to center, and then won the game, 8-7, on an infield single off the bat of Kuhn.

Kuhn, Forsyth Central’s nine-hole hitter, was the man responsible for their seventh-inning comeback and their walk-off winner in the ninth.

The loss spoils a monster game from Kinland, who launched two two-run homers in the game for North, and a well-pitched game from Baweja. North also lost leadoff hitter Bak in Game 2, who did his best to play through a lower leg injury before coming out of the game entirely in the late innings.