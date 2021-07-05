BREAKING: 4-star Lambert receiver Kojo Antwi picks Ohio State

“The whole receiving room is pretty awesome,” Antwi said. “There’s a family environment there. Getting coached by arguably the best wide receivers coach in the country. I just want to get developed by the best and play with the best. Competing for natties is always important, too.”

Former NFL wide receiver and Ohio State standout Brian Hartline was the main contributor in recruiting Antwi. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and several of his assistants have spoken to Antwi as well.

“[Hartline] has always been preaching to me that he’s got all the tools to make me a great receiver,” Antwi said. “He said I haven’t even touched the surface as a receiver yet and he can mold me into the best I can be.”

Antwi joins the top-rated Ohio State recruiting class for the graduating class of 2022. Antwi has yet to meet potential starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top recruit in the country, but said he has met plenty of other future Ohio State football players at camps.

“[Ewers] is obviously the best quarterback in the country,” Antwi said. “There’s no doubt about it from the videos. It’s gonna be great finally meeting him and learning what he’s about. It’s always cool meeting other guys from other states that are as good as you or even better.”

The facilities at every school were “incredible” everywhere he visited, according to Antwi. He said he had the most fun visiting Los Angeles as the USC coaches drove them all throughout the city. Antwi added that he was truly clueless on where to become a student-athlete until he visited the receivers room at Ohio State.

Lambert Longhorn four star wide receiver Kojo Antwi announced his commitment to Ohio State on social media Monday, July 5. - photo by Jacob Smith



“Hanging out with the receiving room and how they were preaching that everything is such a family,” Antwi said. “The competition is also elite, so it makes you better. Hartline and I have talked about it a lot. I want to learn the game to the best of my abilities so that future me is the best player possible.”

On top of the “perfect social fit” that Antwi found, his parents were amazed with the computer science program at Ohio State. They preached to Antwi how important academics were during this process and he agreed.

Though it was hard saying no to coaches such as Saban, Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart, Antwi said that he is grateful for every conversation he had with every coach that recruited him.

As the pressure of recruiting lightens Antwi’s shoulders, his summer work is nowhere close to over. In his senior season at Lambert, Antwi will play defense for the first time on top of playing receiver.

After his summer practices, Antwi has been meeting with his personal trainer to get his fitness levels up for the upcoming football season.

In his last season, Antwi said his goal is an undefeated season for the Longhorns with a state championship trophy, but he “definitely would not complain” about gaining his fifth star to further boost Ohio State’s recruiting class.