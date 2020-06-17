2020 ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL TEAMS

First Team

Infielders

INF – Gehrig Frei, South Forsyth, Junior

Junior shortstop started the season on fire, finishing with a .450 average, 12 RBIs, three doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases.

INF – Tyler Triche, North Forsyth, Sophomore

North Forsyth second baseman enjoyed a breakout sophomore year, hitting .412 (14 for 34), scoring seven runs and driving in seven more, adding four doubles, a triple and two stolen bases.

INF – Luke Cartenuto, West Forsyth, Senior

Young Harris signee hit .444 (11 for 25), scoring nine runs and driving in seven runs, swiping six bags and tripling twice. Also solid on the mound for the Wolverines, totaling 5 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out nine.

INF – Braden Bamburowski, Lambert, Junior

Versatile junior hit .326, driving in 10 runs while hammering seven doubles and a home run. Went 2-2 with a 3.37 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, striking out 21 batters.

INF – Bryce Hawkins, West Forsyth, Junior

Another versatile weapon for the Wolverines, junior second baseman hit .312 (10 for 32), scoring eight runs and driving in five RBIs. Had four doubles and a triple while also walking eight times and stealing five bases. On the mound, Hawkins finished with a 1.74 ERA in 10 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 12 batters.

INF – Jack Kream, Denmark, Senior

Georgia College and State University signee finished with a .325 batting average, leading the team with 13 runs scored while driving in three runs and stealing three bases.

INF – Drew Southern, West Forsyth, Junior

Junior third baseman finished with a .343 (11 for 32) batting average, driving in eight runs, doubling twice and scoring four runs. Also collected seven walks and stole three bases.

INF – Brennan Hudson, South Forsyth, Sophomore

South Forsyth first baseman had a .706 slugging percentage as a sophomore, hitting .382 with eight doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs. Also had 13 walks and struck out just four times in 47 plate appearance.

Outfielders

OF – Gray Wilson, Denmark, Junior

Junior left fielder drove in a team-high 12 runs, logging a .474 batting average, three doubles and a triple, scoring nine runs and stealing three bases.

OF – Kaiden Ellis Sophomore, North Forsyth, Junior

Sophomore center fielder hit .324 (11 for 34), with eight RBIs and two doubles, scoring six runs and swiping three bases.

OF – Luke Owens, Forsyth Central, Senior

Senior left fielder finished with a .363 (8 for 22) batting average, driving in eight runs, scoring six times and walking five times.

OF – Will Hensley, Lambert, Senior

Gordon State signee hit .314, scoring nine runs and tallying eight RBIs with five doubles. Also walked 11 times, which boosted his on-base percentage to .468.

Pitching

P – Luke Fernandez, West Forsyth, Sophomore

Sophomore right-hander helped anchor solid West Forsyth pitching staff behind a 0.60 ERA across 15 innings. Fernandez surrendered just one earned run and three hits against 26 strikeouts.

P – Peyton Rawlins, South Forsyth, Senior

Senior ace compiled a 2-1 record with a 1.69 ERA in 20 2/3 innings, striking out 20 batters. Owns wins over Locust Grove (Class 5A semifinalist in 2019) and Pope (Class 6A runner-up in 2019).

P – Will Robbins, Forsyth Central, Senior

Young Harris signee was staff ace, going 1-0 with a 0.61 ERA, striking out 20 batters across 11 1/3 innings and giving up just five hits.

P – Jess Ackerman, North Forsyth, Junior

North Forsyth lefty racked up 27 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings, finishing with a 3-0 record and 1.05 ERA. Surrendered just three hits and two earned runs.

P – Blake Whitfield, West Forsyth, Senior

West Forsyth senior bounced back from broken collarbone during football season to finish with a 1.12 ERA across 16 innings pitched, striking out 17 batters and giving up two earned runs. Hit .160 (4-25) at the plate, scoring five runs, stealing seven bases and driving in two runs.

Second Team

Infielders

INF – AJ Fiechter, Forsyth Central, Junior

Forsyth Central's three-hole hitter manned shortstop and hit .292 (7 for 24), driving in seven runs and scoring eight times, with one double. Also tallied six walks and four hit batsmen.

INF – Ty Morrison, North Forsyth, Senior

A consistent threat in the middle of the Raiders' lineup, Morrison hit .333 (6 for 18) and drove in five runs, with one home run and two stolen bases.

INF – Connor Amitin, Pinecrest, Junior

Pinecrest junior swung a hot bat early, hitting .600 (6 for 10), with three doubles, a triple and three RBIs.

INF – Miles Hartsfield, North Forsyth, Senior

Outstanding defensive shortstop hit .263 (10 for 38), scoring eight runs and driving in three more, with one double.

INF – Garrett Hollenbeck, Lambert, Senior

North Georgia signee put up exceptional power numbers despite .225 average, finishing with two home runs, three doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs. Also scored four runs.



INF – John Goodrow, Forsyth Central, Junior

Forsyth Central catcher reached base at a 44 percent clip, hitting.400 (6 for 15), with three RBIs and one walk.

INF – Jaxson Corr, Denmark, Junior

Denmark second baseman accounted for nearly a third of the Danes' runs this season (13 runs, 9 RBIs), hitting .260 and logging three doubles and one home run.

Outfielders

OF – Parker Brosius, Lambert, Sophomore

Sophomore leadoff hitter carried a .473 on-base percentage, drawing 11 walks and stealing 11 bases. Brosius hit .293, scoring 10 runs, driving in four runs and doubling once.

OF – Jacob Bateman, South Forsyth, Junior

Junior center fielder was a catalyst atop South Forsyth's lineup, batting .314, with three doubles and a triple.

OF – Will Nelms, Forsyth Central, Junior

Junior center fielder sported a .467 on-base percentage, batting .286 and driving in three runs, with one double. Also drew seven walks and scored seven times.

Pitchers

P – Smaran Ramanathan, Denmark, Junior

Denmark ace carried a 3-0 record, logging three saves and compiling a 1.10 ERA in 19 1/3 innings, racking up 15 strikeouts.

P – Andrew Maurer, West Forsyth, Junior

Junior hurler impressed early in the season, sporting a spotless 0.00 ERA in 9 1/3 innings of work, striking out 12 batters.

P – Conor Finegan, South Forsyth, Junior

Team leader in strikeouts, Finegan fanned 30 batters in 22 2/3 innings, boasting a 2-2 record and 2.16 ERA.

P – Brett Barfield, North Forsyth, Sophomore

Florida State commit was on his was to a solid sophomore campaign, finishing with a 1-1 record and 2.27 ERA, striking out 18 batters in 12 1/3 innings.

P – Brian Garmon II, West Forsyth, Sophomore

Sophomore flashed his versatility with the Wolverines, striking out 17 batters in 16 innings, with a 2.25 ERA. At the plate, he hit .269 (7 for 26), driving in six runs, scoring three times and drawing five walks.

P – Ryan Gamble, Forsyth Central, Senior

Senior boasted a 1.40 ERA and 1-0 record in 10 innings, striking out eight batters.