GHSA to ease restrictions, allow groups of 50 people

The Georgia High School Association will ease restrictions Monday, allowing an increase in the number of people allowed fields and in gyms, as well as permit players to use sport-specific equipment.
All other previous mandates will remain in place.
Groups of 50 people, including coaches, will be allowed to use school facilities, doubling the previously allowed number. The GHSA allowed schools to reopen for conditioning on June 8, limiting the number of people in a group to 20 before increasing that number to 25.
The organization will also let players and coaches use sport-specific equipment, meaning quarterbacks can throw passes to wide receivers and pitchers can throw bullpen sessions. However, the GHSA recommends equipment should be sanitized between sessions.
All workouts are meant to focus on conditioning, and scrimmages are prohibited.
The easing of restrictions comes a week before the GHSA's annual dead period, which runs from June 28 until July 4 and prohibits all athletic activity.
Football is scheduled to be the first fall sport to start practice (July 27), while cheerleading, cross country, softball and volleyball follow Aug. 1.