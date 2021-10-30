Football: Pinecrest forces 4 interceptions, tops King's Academy

Pinecrest Academy's defense forced four interceptions — returning two for touchdowns — Breckin Barbee had two rushing touchdowns, and the Paladins extended their winning streak to six games with a 34-21 win against King's Academy.

Pinecrest's opening drive spanned 65 yards on 11 plays, ending with Barbee's 1-yard TD plunge. Barbee opened the drive with a 16-yard run, then found Ryan Bartling for 14 yards before a 23-yard pass to Colin Brown and a 7-yard throw to Luke Coury brought the Paladins to the goal line.

Pinecrest's defense forced a quick turnover on King's first drive, as Bartling picked off a pass and returned it 27 yards to give the Paladins first-and-10 on the King's 22-yard line.

After a offside call, Barbee carried the ball down to the 1-yard line, where he punched it in for his second score to give Pinecrest a 14-0 lead.

King's made it a one-score game after Thomas Lubben carried the ball 24 yards into Pinecrest territory, then scored on a 6-yard TD run to make it 14-7.

King's kickoff rolled out of bounds again, which set up the Paladins on their own 35-yard line. The Pinecrest offense got moving again when Barbee hit Brown for a 34-yard gain. The Paladins drove across midfield and moved down to the King's 26-yard line, but a penalty and an incomplete backwards pass put the Paladins in a hole and they turned it over on downs.

A quick three-and-out returned the ball to Pinecrest, but Gavin Smathers picked off Barbee to give the Knights first-and-10 on their own 45-yard line.

King's drove 54 yards, which featured a big 34-yard run by Lubben, but Brock Barbee forced a fumble on the goal line and Pinecrest recovered.

However, a fumbled handoff in the end zone allowed King's to recover and tie the game 14-14.

Pinecrest stole momentum in the final minutes of the first half, though, as Matthew Mitchell picked off Lubben and returned it 54 yards for a TD, then Brock Barbee had a 35-yard pick-six to give Pinecrest a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Pinecrest's defense held the Knights at bay to open the second half, delivering back-to-back defensive stands, including one on fourth-and-13 deep inside their own territory.

Pinecrest delivered yet again on the following drive. After the Knights drove down to the Paladins' 35-yard line, Pinecrest sacked Lubben on back-to-back plays, including a sack by Bartling that turned a third-and-4 into fourth-and-22.

Lubben threw up a desperation heave on fourth down, but Brown came up with the interception and returned it 25 yards. A quick 8-yard run by Breckin Barbee and a tough 29-yard TD sweep by Brock Barbee put the Paladins up 34-14.

King's followed with a nine-play, 45-yard scoring drive of its own, but the Knights never got the ball back as Pinecrest ran out the clock.

Breckin Barbee finished 9 of 12 for 110 yards and two interceptions, adding 35 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Brock Barbee added 41 yards and a score on eight carries.

Brown led the Paladins through the air with five catches for 81 yards, while Bartling added two receptions for 19 yards and Luke Coury had one catch for seven yards.

Pinecrest [8-1] will wrap up its regular season Nov. 5 with a home matchup against Calvary Christian.