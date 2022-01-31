Friends, colleagues remember long-time city administrator Gerald Blackburn

Friends and colleagues of former Cumming City Administrator Gerald Blackburn said he will be remembered for his work in the community as much as his work for the city.

Blackburn, who worked with the city of Cumming from 1972 until his retirement in 2017, died “peacefully at his home … surrounded by family” on Sunday, Jan. 30, according to his obituary.

Those who worked with him remember Blackburn as a fun-loving, hard-working and caring employee for the city on and off the clock.

“What a pleasure it was to work with Gerald Blackburn for 28 years,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins, who took over for Blackburn after his retirement at the end of 2017.

“To me, he was a leader and mentor. But more importantly, he was a friend. Many of my colleagues would share my relationship with him,” Higgins said. “He was a prankster and loved to have a good time. We often joked with each other that one day we would write a book about our time with the city, but we were afraid that some of our tales were so crazy that nobody would believe them.”