WATCH: Buford man arrested after reportedly going 150 MPH on Ga. 400

A Buford man was recently arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after leading deputies on a chase going more than 150 MPH on Ga. 400 and other local roads.
According to an FCSO news release, Tejas Desai, 27, of Buford, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24 and charged with reckless driving and felony fleeing after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase after an attempted stop on Ga. 400.
The deputy attempted to stop Desai and another driver after both “were clocked at doing 100mph and accelerating” on Ga. 400 northbound.
“The cars continued northbound at speeds more than 150mph and passing cars on the right shoulder,” the release said. “One of the cars exited off at Buford Highway as the other stayed on 400 with the deputy continuing to chase.”
Desai reportedly exited on Bald Ridge Road and went toward downtown Cumming.
He allegedly stopped after going more than 100 MPH on Pilgrim Mill Road when the deputy got into position for a pit maneuver.
“The driver made the statement that he was already driving 140mph and there was no reason to stop after going that fast,” the release said.
The other Ga. 400 driver was not located.
Desai’s vehicle was reportedly also spotted going 178 MPH in the opposite direction of the deputy the night before, according to the release.