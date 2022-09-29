WATCH: Buford man arrested after reportedly going 150 MPH on Ga. 400

A Buford man was recently arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after leading deputies on a chase going more than 150 MPH on Ga. 400 and other local roads.

According to an FCSO news release, Tejas Desai, 27, of Buford, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24 and charged with reckless driving and felony fleeing after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase after an attempted stop on Ga. 400.