Bearden clarifies decision to close high schools for the remainder of 2020

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden explained his decision to close the district’s high schools to students for the remainder of the first semester to the Board of Education during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

During the last week of school, the district reported that 165 students and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and 4.9% had been directly exposed and forced into quarantine at home. Out of 41,296 face-to-face students and staff, that amounts to more than 2,000 individuals in quarantine.

Although the spike in cases played a role in Bearden’s decision to close the high schools, he said that they were mainly forced to close due to staffing issues. He said that on Friday last week, around 140 staff members were out of school due to COVID-19.

“What I was hearing from our high school principals Friday night and Saturday morning was they did not feel like, starting this week, they could fully staff their schools,” Bearden said. “Finding substitute teachers in this day and age, dealing with COVID, is very challenging. There are folks who just do not want to substitute, and understandably so. And what we’re having to do is move staffing around throughout the building. Cover this class, cover that class. And it was just coming to the point where we felt like education and instruction was going to be compromised because it was just patchwork.”

The superintendent said he and the principals all agreed on Saturday to make the “very difficult decision” to close the high schools so that they could better serve students virtually.

Bearden also took the opportunity to remind community members at the meeting that he is a huge proponent of face-to-face learning, and he and the board are proud they have been able to offer the option of face-to-face, virtual or hybrid learning to parents and students this year. They plan to continue to offer these same options to parents going into the second semester.