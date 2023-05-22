Book removals in Forsyth County Schools may have violated students’ civil rights, according to Federal government report

Correction to the original story: the reference that the complaint against Forsyth County Schools was filed by a member of the Forsyth Coalition for Education was removed after a discrepancy about who filed the claim was brought to the attention of Forsyth County News. At this time, it remains unclear who filed the complaint.
The U.S. Department of Education recently stated that Forsyth County Schools’ removal of library books containing Black or LGBTQ themes or characters last year “may have created a hostile environment for students,” potentially violating their civil rights.
The department’s Office for Civil Rights wrote this in a letter to district Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden on Friday, May 19, in response to a complaint filed against the district on behalf of three Forsyth students.
The complaint alleged that the district “discriminated against students on the basis of sex, race, color and national origin,” and was in violation of students’ Title IX and Title VI rights.
The OCR launched an investigation into Forsyth County Schools and leadership’s decision early last year to remove eight books from all of its school libraries, reviewing documents from the district like emails among staff, a summary of a January 2022 District Media Committee meeting and documents related to the district’s review of books last summer.
The office also interviewed several district leaders and reviewed recordings of Forsyth County Board of Education meetings from last year in which community members came out in droves to speak for or against the district’s removal of school library books.
The OCR found that district leaders originally made the decision to remove the eight books from all school libraries in January 2022, telling principals to ensure their staffs were looking out for the books in both media centers and classroom libraries.
The district has since allowed its high schools to put all but one of these books back on their shelves after a committee of 34 teachers, media specialists and parents reviewed them last summer. The one book that wasn’t approved to go back into the libraries is “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson, a memoir about the author’s journey growing up as a queer Black man in the U.S.
“The District did not make an announcement to, or have other communication with, students about the removal of the books,” according to the OCR’s letter.
At a Board of Education meeting in February 2022, the letter states that most community members’ comments to the board about the issue focused on sexually explicit content found in the books.
“However, some comments focused on removing books for reasons related to gender identity or sexual orientation,” the letter states. “Also, some parents made negative comments about diversity and inclusion or critical race theory.”
Although the district has made efforts to ensure the community and parents that their book challenge and removal process does not focus on personal beliefs in any way, the letter notes that students last year did communicate to the board that the book removals were impacting their lives at school.
“One student stated that the book ban immediately made the environment more harsh for students; people like him who are not in the closet are watching their safe spaces disappear, and he is sick of being fearful at school,” the letter continued.
Following the investigation, the OCR stated it had a concern that the district knew from these comments that its “book screening process may have created a hostile environment for students” and that the district’s response did not aim to help better that environment.
“Communications at board meetings conveyed the impression that books were being screened to exclude diverse authors and characters, including LGBTQI+ and authors who are not white, leading to increased fears and possibly harassment,” the letter concludes.
The district decided to resolve the complaint with the OCR by agreeing to issue a statement to middle and high school students explaining the book removal process and offering support to anyone who may have been impacted by it.
This agreement also requires the district to conduct a climate survey of the student body at each of its middle and high schools “to assess whether additional steps need to be taken.”
“Forsyth County Schools is committed to providing a safe, connected and thriving community for all students and their families,” District spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said. “With the implementation of the OCR’s recommendations, we will further our mission to provide an unparalleled education for all to succeed.
“Our district will continue to follow federal and state laws, and local board policies and procedures for media center materials,” she continued.
Members of the Forsyth Coalition for Education — a group of local parents, district stakeholders and activists fighting against book bans in the county's schools — said they were happy to see this agreement take place and hope it will create change not only in Forsyth County but across the nation.
“Our coalition believes that the OCR’s finding will cause our school district, and other school systems around the country, to think twice before acquiescing to pressure from pro-censorship groups targeting our libraries,” member Becky Woomer stated.
Debates around library books have taken hold in communities across the U.S., causing a historic rise in book challenges in schools that have mostly, according to the American Library Association, targeted books dealing with race, racism and LGBTQ characters and themes.
“In our county, book-banning activists denigrate student rights, especially the rights of LGBTQ students, every time they speak in public meetings,” Woomer continued. “I think this finding gives people in places like Missouri and Florida, where state legislatures are making it easier to take books off shelves, a real leg to stand on in pushing back. We welcome this resolution, because we believe that while a book on a shelf hurts nobody, students were hurt by having hateful and intolerant views validated by the book removals.”