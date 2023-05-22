Book removals in Forsyth County Schools may have violated students’ civil rights, according to Federal government report

At a Board of Education meeting in February 2022, the letter states that most community members’ comments to the board about the issue focused on sexually explicit content found in the books.

“However, some comments focused on removing books for reasons related to gender identity or sexual orientation,” the letter states. “Also, some parents made negative comments about diversity and inclusion or critical race theory.”

Although the district has made efforts to ensure the community and parents that their book challenge and removal process does not focus on personal beliefs in any way, the letter notes that students last year did communicate to the board that the book removals were impacting their lives at school.

“One student stated that the book ban immediately made the environment more harsh for students; people like him who are not in the closet are watching their safe spaces disappear, and he is sick of being fearful at school,” the letter continued.

Following the investigation, the OCR stated it had a concern that the district knew from these comments that its “book screening process may have created a hostile environment for students” and that the district’s response did not aim to help better that environment.

“Communications at board meetings conveyed the impression that books were being screened to exclude diverse authors and characters, including LGBTQI+ and authors who are not white, leading to increased fears and possibly harassment,” the letter concludes.

The district decided to resolve the complaint with the OCR by agreeing to issue a statement to middle and high school students explaining the book removal process and offering support to anyone who may have been impacted by it.

This agreement also requires the district to conduct a climate survey of the student body at each of its middle and high schools “to assess whether additional steps need to be taken.”

“Forsyth County Schools is committed to providing a safe, connected and thriving community for all students and their families,” District spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said. “With the implementation of the OCR’s recommendations, we will further our mission to provide an unparalleled education for all to succeed.

“Our district will continue to follow federal and state laws, and local board policies and procedures for media center materials,” she continued.

Members of the Forsyth Coalition for Education — a group of local parents, district stakeholders and activists fighting against book bans in the county's schools — said they were happy to see this agreement take place and hope it will create change not only in Forsyth County but across the nation.

“Our coalition believes that the OCR’s finding will cause our school district, and other school systems around the country, to think twice before acquiescing to pressure from pro-censorship groups targeting our libraries,” member Becky Woomer stated.

Debates around library books have taken hold in communities across the U.S., causing a historic rise in book challenges in schools that have mostly, according to the American Library Association, targeted books dealing with race, racism and LGBTQ characters and themes.

“In our county, book-banning activists denigrate student rights, especially the rights of LGBTQ students, every time they speak in public meetings,” Woomer continued. “I think this finding gives people in places like Missouri and Florida, where state legislatures are making it easier to take books off shelves, a real leg to stand on in pushing back. We welcome this resolution, because we believe that while a book on a shelf hurts nobody, students were hurt by having hateful and intolerant views validated by the book removals.”