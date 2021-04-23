Forsyth Central High School SkillsUSA chapter named 2021 Model of Excellence

SkillsUSA named Forsyth Central High School, along with 23 other schools across the nation, as a Model of Excellence for 2021.

According to a press release, the annual Model for Excellence program recognizes local chapters for “the exceptional integration” of workplace and technical skills into their activities. As one of the largest student organizations for career and technical education in the nation, SkillsUSA stated that the recognition is the highest honor presented to school chapters each year.

“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in chapter achievement and community involvement,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters, and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs.”

A panel of judges will evaluate Forsyth Central and the other selected schools for top honors in June. The judges will look at the chapter’s goals, plan of action, results, evaluation and SkillsUSA Framework integration before business and industry partners interview students and advisors to decide on the nation’s top three chapters.

These chapters will be named on June 24 during the National Leadership and Skills Conference Virtual Recognition Session.

For more information, visit www.skillsusa.org.

2021 Models of Excellence

Georgia

● Apalachee High School

● Forsyth Central High School

● Lanier Technical College

● Savannah Technical College

Nation-wide

● Brooke High School (W.Va.)

● Cape Cod Tech (Mass.)

● Catawba Valley Community College (N.C.)

● Center for Advanced Technical Studies (S.C.)

● Central High School (Wyo.)

● Deming High School (N.M.)

● Dorchester Career & Technology Center (Md.)

● Elkhorn Area high School (Wis.)

● Gordon Cooper Technology Center (Okla.)

● Greater Lowell Tech High (Mass.)

● Indian Valley Vocational Center (Ill.)

● Louisville High School (Neb.)

● Lynn Vocational Technical Institute (Mass.)

● New Madrid County R-I Technical Skills Center (Mo.)

● Oak Harbor High School (Wash.)

● Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES CTEC (N.Y.)

● Sussex County Tech School (N.J.)

● Thomas Jefferson High School (Colo.)

● Upper Valley Career Center (Ohio)

● Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education (Ariz.)